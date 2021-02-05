Blizzard Says No Overwatch 2 or Diablo 4 Launch This Year

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Fri, Feb 05, 2021 - 8:05 AM

Fans of Blizzard video games hoping for new titles in the Overwatch or Diablo franchises this year will be saddened to hear the latest news. Activision Blizzard announced in an earnings call this week that neither Overwatch 2 nor Diablo 4 are scheduled to be released in 2021. The developer gave no indication of when the games might launch.

Activision Blizzard did report that it had made significant progress on developing titles of what it calls “other key intellectual properties.” The company said that it expected those properties to “fuel further growth in 2022 and beyond.”

During the call, executives confirmed that there are games in the works for this year, including another remastered title. A remaster of Diablo 2 has reportedly been in development, but unclear if that’s the game executives were referring to. It has been confirmed that a mobile spinoff game is in development called Diablo Immortal.

A lot of fans will be unhappy that Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 have been confirmed as not coming this year. The games were originally announced at BlizzCon 2019. Both games are expected to launch on multiple platforms, including the past generation consoles, new generation consoles, and Windows PCs.