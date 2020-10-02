Blizzard Delays World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands Update

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Fri, Oct 02, 2020 - 8:41 AM

Blizzard has confirmed that the anticipated World of Warcraft: Shadowlands update will be released on October 27 as expected. According to the developer, it intends to release the expansion sometime before the end of the year but has no release date to announce at this time. Executive producer John Hight says the delay will allow additional polish to balance and work on the endgame.

Hight also noted that the expansion had been a challenge in part because it’s “one of the most intricate expansions” in franchise history. Developers have also been forced to work from home and fight other constraints resulting from COVID-19.

The producer also noted that a Shadowlands pre-patch would land before the expansion is released. That patch is expected to be pushed out on October 13 and will include “revamped character leveling.” It will also include the Exile’s Reach starting zone and a bunch of new character customization options.

Developers also confirmed there would be a pre-launch defense against the undead Scourge, but that will come closer to launch. WoW, fans will undoubtedly be disappointed by this announcement, but the delay is better than launching an update with issues.