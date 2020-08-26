Bizarre Glitch In Microsoft Flight Simulator Built An Incredibly Tall Skyscraper

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Wed, Aug 26, 2020 - 9:30 AM

Microsoft flight simulator has officially launched, and the game has been hailed for having incredibly detailed graphics and aircraft. The game is so graphically detailed and uses real-world maps that some people have been able to find their homes in the game. However, the incredibly detailed graphics also give way to some rather funny glitches.

One of these hilarious glitches was discovered in the game when flying around Melbourne, Australia. The virtual pilot discovered an incredibly tall and narrow skyscraper standing in suburban Australia that looks a lot like the Citadel from Half-Life 2.

The mistakes found in the game are due to typos in the OpenStreetMap technology used in the game. A user typed that the building had 212 floors instead of two, leading to the massive building. The errors were later fixed in the source data, but not before Microsoft had imported it.

In Microsoft Flight Simulator a bizarrely eldritch, impossibly narrow skyscraper pierces the skies of Melbourne's North like a suburban Australian version of Half-Life 2's Citadel, and I am -all for it- pic.twitter.com/6AH4xgIAWg — Alexander Muscat (@alexandermuscat) August 19, 2020

A similarly hilarious mistake saw the game turn the iconic Buckingham Palace into an apartment complex. Microsoft is surely working on fixing these glitches, but in the meantime, they’re fun to see.