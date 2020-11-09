BioWare Confirms Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Mon, Nov 09, 2020 - 9:02 AM

One of my personal all-time favorite videogame franchises is Mass Effect. The first few games in the franchise were fantastic but some of the later episodes left a bit to be desired. Fans of the franchise will be thrilled to hear that the often rumored Mass Effect Legendary Edition has been confirmed by BioWare.

BioWare confirmed Legendary Edition was coming over the weekend, but that’s not all it confirmed. The developers also confirmed the new Mass Effect game is being developed. Legendary Edition will include single-player content and DLC from Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3.

Legendary Edition will include all promote weapons, armor, impacts and most importantly will be remastered and optimized for 4K ultra HD.

“For many months now, our team at BioWare has been hard at work updating the textures, shaders, models, effects, and technical features of three enormous games,” wrote BioWare. “Our goal was not to remake or reimagine the original games, but to modernize the experience so that fans and new players can experience the original work in its best possible form. It’s been amazing to see the adventures of Commander Shepard take on new life in super-sharp resolution, faster framerates, and beautiful visual enhancements.”