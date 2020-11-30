Beware Of PlayStation 5 Scams On eBay

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Mon, Nov 30, 2020 - 8:30 AM

It’s bad enough that scalpers have gotten their hands on so many of the PlayStation 5 consoles that were built and available for gamers this holiday season. That means the scalpers returned to places like eBay to sell the highly desired consoles at significantly inflated prices. To make matters worse, a number of scammers have taken to eBay stealing money from consumers and shipping empty boxes instead of PlayStation 5 systems.

Some people are reportedly bidding on what they believe to be a PlayStation 5 console when the description notes they are giving donations towards the purchase of a game system. It would appear that many people think they’re actually bidding on the console itself.

eBay is working to clamp down on scammers and issued a statement to Eurogamer posted by Games Radar that reads, “We condemn these opportunistic sellers who are attempting to mislead other users. We are in the process of removing all listings for photos of PS5s from our marketplace and will be taking appropriate action against the sellers.”

Despite the action being taken, there are still several misleading and scam listings on eBay that people should look for. It will be next year before PlayStation 5 supply catches up with demand.