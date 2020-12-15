Best Buy Will Have Some PlayStation 5 And Xbox Series X Stock Today

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Tue, Dec 15, 2020 - 6:01 AM

Anyone hoping to get their hands on one of the next-generation game consoles from Sony or Microsoft have another chance today. Reports indicate that the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will be in stock at Best Buy today, December 15, starting at 8 AM central time.

The availability of the consoles starts the 3-Day Sale. Best Buy is only offering the game systems online with no stock in stores. With the incredible demand for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, you can bet the game systems will sell out quickly.

Consumers also have to fight scalpers who love to buy up in demand consoles and electronics to sell at markups. it’s also worth noting that at times retailers have oversold their stock leaving some who thought they had purchased a console without.

There is no indication of how many consoles Best Buy will have to sell. Anyone wanting to get one of the game systems better be waiting when 8 AM central roles around.