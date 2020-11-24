Best Buy Has A Killer Deal On A Lenovo Laptop

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Tue, Nov 24, 2020 - 9:37 AM

With coronavirus getting worse in many parts of the world, more and more people are again stuck working and learning from home. That means that some people need additional computers, and Best Buy has one of the best deals we’ve seen on a Windows laptop in a long time. Best Buy is offering the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14-inch laptop for $119.99.

That is $110 off the regular $229.99 price tag. You don’t get top-of-the-line hardware for that much money, but this machine would be plenty for students or web surfing. It features an AMD A6-series processor, four gigabytes of RAM, AMD Radeon R4 GPU, and 64 gigabytes of eMMC flash memory.

The native resolution for its 14-inch screen is 1366 by 768. The AMD A6 processor is an A6-9220e running at 1.6 gigahertz. The operating system is Windows 10 Home in S mode, and Lenovo promises eight hours runtime per charge.

Keep in mind that there is no charge to change Windows 10 Home out of S Mode into standard Windows 10. You can do the same thing on the Surface Go tablet Microsoft sells directly.