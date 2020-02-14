Best Buy has a Great Discount on 13-inch MacBook Pro

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Fri, Feb 14, 2020 - 9:30 AM

Mac fans who need a new laptop computer might want to check out Best Buy as the retailer has a sale going right now on the 13-inch MacBook Pro. This is the version with the Touch Bar and base hardware.

Hardware includes an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Best Buy is clear that this is the latest model of MacBook Pro. Normally the notebook costs $1299.99 and right now it’s offered with a discount of $200.

That makes the discounted price $1099.99 and the discount is offered on both the silver and space gray colors. The discount makes for a big jump between the Core i5 base model and the Core i7 base model.

There is no discount on the Core i7 version that is selling for $1599. That makes it $500 more expensive than the base Core i5. It’s unclear how long the sale will last so shoppers should jump on the deal while it’s available. Significant discounts on Mac hardware aren’t that common.