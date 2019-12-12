Best Buy Deal Offers $30 Gift Card With Switch Purchase

Nintendo hardware sells so well that you will rarely see it on a discount. Even during Black Friday the best deal was a free copy of Mario Kart bundled with the console. Best Buy has a deal going that last-minute shoppers might want to check out.

The deal is good on the Nintendo Switch with gray controllers or the version with the neon red and blue controllers. Buyers will pay the same $299.99 that you would normally pay, but Best Buy throws in a little something extra.

That something extra is a free Best Buy eGift card. If all you want is a copy of Super Mario Kart, the Black Friday deal was better since it came with a free copy of the game. If you want a different game or want to buy something else entirely the $30 gift card is a deal.

The Nintendo Switch has been the choice for those who want a new game console, but also want to hold out for the next-gen PlayStation or Xbox. The Best Buy deal is available here.