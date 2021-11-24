Best Buy Black Friday Deals Are Live

By Shane McGlaun •

When it comes to buying products from Apple, frequently, the only time you’ll find significant discounts is on Black Friday. Anyone in the market for a computer, smartwatch, or other Apple product might want to check out the Black Friday deals that Best Buy has announced.

Anyone wanting an Apple Watch SE can save $60 off the normal MSRP. The 40-millimeter version is available for $219, while the 44-millimeter version is available for $249. Anyone looking for something a little cheaper can get the Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS in 38-millimeter size for $169.

If you’re in the market for a new MacBook, Apple currently has the MacBook Pro 18-inch with Touch Bar for $500 off at $1299.99. In addition, the MacBook Air with the Apple M1 chip and 256 gigabytes of storage is $150 off at $849.99.

Another good deal is on the Apple AirPods. The Pro version with MagSafe charging case is $60 off at $189.99. The standard second-generation AirPods are available for $119.99, which is a $40 discount. If you want the version with the wireless charging case, it’s available for $149.99, which is a $50 discount off the normal price. There are lots more Black Friday deals, and all of the Apple deals can be seen here.