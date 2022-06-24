Bentley Continental GT Mulliner Is The New Top Of The Line

By Shane McGlaun •

Bentley has revealed another model that sits at the top of its Continental GT range. It’s called the Continental GT Mulliner, and it promises the performance and chassis enhancements found on the GT Speed. Bentley says it’s the “fastest, most dynamic and most luxurious member of the Continental range.”

The vehicle is powered by a 6.0-liter W12 making 650 horsepower and 664 pound-foot of torque. The luxurious land barge can reach 60 mph in 3.5 seconds and has a 208 mph top speed.

Bentley also gives it active torque vectoring thanks to an eLSD and all-wheel steering. The car made its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this week. Being a Mulliner means a host of interior customizations are available.

Buyers can choose up to three colors for the interior and from a range of 44 different Piano wood veneers. Pricing is unannounced, but it’s not cheap.