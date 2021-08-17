Beautiful Blue Bronco Riptide Concept Debuts

By Shane McGlaun •

Ford has revealed a customized version of the 2021 4-door Bronco SUV called Riptide. The concept was designed with sunny West Coast living in mind. The exterior is Velocity Blue, and Ford fitted the interior with marine-grade vinyl in black onyx and dark space gray.

Traditional carpeting is replaced with rubberized washout flooring, making the vehicle easy to clean after the beach. The base vehicle is a 2021 Bronco four-door with the Sasquatch Package. It has factory 17-inch wheels with optional beadlock rings and 35-inch tires.

Ford says the vehicle showcases many of the accessories available to retail customers at the dealer. The accessories can be added to the Bronco at the time of purchase. Among the variety of options available are alternative tops, bicycle racks, light bars, and more.

For this Bronco Riptide project, we imagined a customer who enjoys the open air and a free-spirited West Coast lifestyle, said Missy Coolsaet, Bronco color and materials designer. We wanted the vehicle to demonstrate how Bronco customers can personalize their vehicle, letting different types of customers visualize what they might want to do with their future Bronco.