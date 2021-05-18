Be Sure To Check Out The Super Blood Moon On May 26

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Tue, May 18, 2021 - 9:16 AM

As long as there have been people on Earth, they have looked at the nighttime sky and wondered what was out there while staring at the beauty of the cosmos. Amateur skywatchers will have something rare and interesting to check out next week when a total lunar eclipse happens on May 26, 2021. What makes this total lunar eclipse even more remarkable is that it occurs during a supermoon.

A supermoon happens when the moon is at the closest point in its orbit to the Earth. At that time, the moon appears larger in the sky than it typically does. However, it’s worth noting that many people won’t be able to notice the size difference. When the moon is closest to Earth, it appears about seven percent larger in the night sky and about 15 percent brighter than a standard full moon.

When the total lunar eclipse happens, the shadow will give the moon a reddish glow. The eclipse will be visible from most of the Western United States and Americus, including Australia, New Zealand, and Eastern Asia. The best viewing in the US will be in Hawaii, Alaska, and other Western states.

The reddish color of the blood moon is caused by the sun’s rays bending around the edges of the Earth and landing on the moon, creating a darker color than we usually see. This is a celestial event that doesn’t happen often, and it will be worth checking out.