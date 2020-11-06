Battlefield Fans Will Get A New Game For Holiday 2021

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Fri, Nov 06, 2020 - 8:57 AM

EA has dropped some information about the next game in the iconic Battlefield franchise. Word of the rough launch date for the next game in the franchise came during the investors call EA held recently. That next Battlefield game is planned for next-generation consoles during the holiday season of 2021. That means it’s expected roughly a year from now.

EA also promised that new details of the game would be revealed this spring. EA said during the call, “DICE is creating our next Battlefield game with never-before-seen scale. The technical advancements of the new consoles are allowing the team to deliver a truly next-gen vision for the franchise. We have hands-on playtesting underway internally.”

EA CEO Andrew Wilson mentioned during the call that the company had given DICE an extra year of development to ensure they were able to build a “true next-gen vision” for game fans. EA had previously confirmed that the next Battlefield game would be available for the PlayStation 5 and new Xbox consoles.

This is the first time the launch date for the game has been narrowed at all. EA plans to launch at least six next-generation games during fiscal 2022 spanning April 2021 through March 2022, reports Gamespot.