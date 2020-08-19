Baldur’s Gate 3 Early Access Tipped For September 30

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Wed, Aug 19, 2020 - 9:18 AM

New rumors going around claim the team at Larian Studios announced the date for early access to Baldur’s Gate 3 is September 30. Word of the launch date came during recent studio live stream.

CEO Swin Vincke said, “The asterisk is optimization. The game is coming out for both PC and Stadia, and we want to get the minimum specs fairly low so that a lot of people can start fooling around with it. Every single time that you optimize something, it’s only then that you discover what the next thing is that you have to optimize. But it’s looking okay, and I’m an optimist by nature and I hope that everything’s gonna work out.”

It’s worth noting that early access to Baldur’s Gate 3 was previously announced for August 2020, but that didn’t happen. Early access players will be able to move their characters up to level 4.

While that doesn’t sound like much, Vincke says that’s quite a lot. The game promises roughly 20 hours of gameplay with 80 combat encounters, 45,980 lines of voice dialogue, 596 interactive will characters, 146 spells and actions, and four-player online/LAN co-op reports IGN.