Awesome Ferrari Testa Rossa J Is A Small Electric Ferrari

One glance at the photo and the red Ferrari replica driven by the young girl looks like a toy. However, it’s an official Ferrari product made by The Little Car Company based on the 1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa. Only 250 units will be made, and while pricing is unannounced, you can bet it’s extremely expensive.

Each of the cars is handbuilt and can be fitted with a historic racing livery, custom livery, or all manner of exterior and interior color combinations. The vehicle is completely electric powered, producing between 10 and 12 kW.

It measures 3.1 x 1.1 x 0.7 meters and has four driving modes depending on what the driver wants to do. Modes include novice, comfort, sport, and race. While the vehicle is very small and looks like a toy, it has an estimated top speed of over 60 km/h.

The car is a 75 percent scale reproduction of an iconic Ferrari racing car. It’s not the first small-scale reproduction that the company has made. It has created versions of a classic Bugatti racing car and others in the past.