Audi RS 5 Competition Package Is Expensive

By Shane McGlaun •

Audi has confirmed the availability of a new Competition package for RS 5. The Competition package and several features that aim to make the car faster on the racetrack. One of the biggest features is a coil-over suspension system that makes the car 10 millimeters lower than other versions.

Competition packaged buyers also get front and rear sport sway bars, enhanced software, and a 180 mph speed limiter. The car gets special trim on the outside and unique wheels fitted with Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires.

Other features include unique interior trim with special materials and an RS Sport exhaust system. The standard 2023 RS 5 Coupe starts at $75,900.

The RS 5 Sportback starts at $76,200. Adding the Competition package to either model tacks on an additional $16,100. Audi expects to open order banks in June.