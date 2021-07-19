Audi RS 3 Sportback and Sedan Pack Performance

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Mon, Jul 19, 2021 - 8:47 AM

Audi has revealed its new RS 3 Sportback and Sedan. Both cars are very similar save the body style featuring 400 PS five-cylinder engines that produce 500 Newton meters of torque. The cars have similar performance, able to reach 100 km/h from a standstill in 3.8 seconds.

The top speed is rated at up to 290 km/h. The 2.5-liter engine is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. To get the highest top speed, buyers can choose the RS Dynamic package and ceramic brakes. The standard top speed is limited to 250 km/h, with 280 km/h available as an upgrade.

Audi fits the cars within RS Torque Splitter with specific RS 3 modes. That system is able to send torque to the correct wheel for optimal traction and handling. The vehicles also get RS sports suspension with more wheel camber for better cornering force and handling.

Audi fits the cars standard with larger six-piston steel brakes with a ceramic brake system available as an option for the front axle. Ceramic brakes have improved fade-resistance under heavy use. Audi also offers the RS 3 models in two exclusive colors, including Kyalami green seen in the image above and Kemora gray. Both vehicles will be available in Europe in mid-July starting at €60,000.