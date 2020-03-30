ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Gaming Laptop Now Available To Purchase

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Mon, Mar 30, 2020 - 8:46 AM

Anyone in the market for a new gaming laptop might want to check out the new ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 at Best Buy. The laptop costs $1449.99, which certainly isn’t cheap, but it has nice hardware to go along with the price tag. The display is a 14-inch full HD unit with LED backlighting.

Other hardware includes 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Graphics are handled by an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2600 with 6GB of GDDR6 RAM. The laptop is ready for a virtual reality headset such as the Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, and Windows Mixed Reality Ultra.

While the laptop is packed with high-end hardware, it still portable, with a weight of 3.64 pounds and a thickness of 0.7-inch. It’s able to be so thin in part because it has no optical drive. It also uses a four-cell lithium-ion battery.

Other features include an HDMI output, backlit keyboard, a headphone/microphone combination jack, and a 30-day trial of Office 365. The laptop is offered in Moonlight White, and Best Buy currently listed as coming soon. It’s unclear exactly when it will be available for order.