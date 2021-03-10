Asus Republic Of Gamers ROG Phone 5 Debuts

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Wed, Mar 10, 2021 - 8:18 AM

Asus has a new gaming phone that has launched called the ROG Phone 5 Series. The series includes the ROG Phone 5, ROG Phone 5 Pro, and ROG Phone 5 Ultimate. The series is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G mobile platform. The line is equipped with Samsung 144 hertz, 1 ms AMOLED HDR10+ certified displays with 300 hertz touch sampling rates and 24.3 ms touch latency.

That screen technology is designed to help mobile gamers get the edge when playing on the go. Power comes from a 6000 mAh battery that storage using a 65-watt HyperCharge adapter to charge the battery quickly despite its large capacity. The Pro and the Ultimate versions have a new feature called ROG Vision with customizable animations in response to system and game events.

The phones have upgraded AirTrigger 5 control systems to give players new ways to interact with the phone. It has a pair of extra physical buttons to bring a more console-like gaming experience to the device. Asus also spent time optimizing the audio system with seven-magnet dual speakers and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also has a hi-fi grade ESS DAC.

The Asus ROG Phone 5 with 12 gigabytes of RAM and 256 gigabytes of storage will launch in the UK at the end of April for £799. Version of the phone with 16 gigabytes of RAM and 256 gigabytes of storage launches in May at £899. Pricing on the other versions of the phone is unannounced, as is availability in the US.