Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Will Let Players Choose Male Or Female characters

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Mon, May 04, 2020 - 9:47 AM

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is the next game in the long-running franchise, and it will carry forward an option from the last entry in the franchise, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. Odyssey allowed players to choose if they wanted to play as a female or a male character by choosing to play as one of a pair of siblings. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will let players choose the sex of their on-screen avatar.

Players will play as Eivor; a “fierce Viking raider raised on tales of battle and glory.” Eivor will lead a group of Norsemen that are driven from Norway. The female version of Eivor is included in the collector’s edition of the game.

The game will take players on a journey across the North Sea to England, where players are meant to carve a future for their clan. The clan was forced from Norway due to continual wars and dwindling resources.

Presumably, the male and female characters in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be handled like they were in Odyssey. That would mean different voice actors at a minimum. In Odyssey, Gamespot reports that the characters each had a different place in the story. It appears the story for male and female characters in Valhalla will be the same.