Artemis Rocket Test Delayed Due To Issue

By Shane McGlaun •

NASA was forced to delay testing its Artemis 1 rocket that was set for a wet dress rehearsal last weekend. The test was delayed from its Sunday finish and had been expected to complete its testing on Monday, April 4. However, in that second test attempt, the test again had to be canceled.

Mission controllers had to stop the test due to a stuck vent valve high up on the mobile watcher structure that supports the rocket. The stuck valve was used to relieve pressure on the core stage of the rocket during fueling.

NASA Deputy Director of ground systems Jeremy Parsons said that the launch director canceled the test due to the valve issue. Soon after the test was canceled, teams geared up to remove the liquid oxygen from the rocket and begin discussions on when they might be able to conduct the next test attempt.

NASA currently has a team investigating the issue at the launchpad, and that crew will offer options for conducting the test in the coming days. The massive rocket holds 700,000 gallons of liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen propellant.