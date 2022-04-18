Artemis 1 Removed From The Launch Pad

By Shane McGlaun •

After failing its wet dress rehearsal multiple times, things have not gone to plan for the Artemis 1 moon rocket. NASA has decided to remove the rocket, which is meant to take humans back to the moon, from the launchpad. Artemis will be returned to its processing facility in an attempt to repair issues that surfaced during the attempted wet dress rehearsal.

NASA first attempted to accomplish the wet dress rehearsal, which involved filling the rocket with propellant, on April 1. The next attempt occurred on April 12, but technicians realized liquid hydrogen was leaking from an umbilical line running from the mobile launch tower to the rocket.

NASA tried a third time and was again unable to complete the test. Early on, NASA and the SLS team thought they might try again on April 21, but that has been abandoned. The rocket is being removed from the launchpad.

Once it’s returned to the Vehicle Assembly Building, the defective valve that caused problems with the test will be replaced, and NASA will address the leaking umbilical cord. NASA will choose another target date to attempt the Wet Dress Rehearsal again down the road, and there is no timeframe offered.