Arianespace Vega Rocket Launch Happens Today

By Shane McGlaun •

Arianespace is planning to launch a rocket today called the W19. Those wanting to watch the launch can do so directly via the company’s YouTube page. Coverage will begin 20 minutes before liftoff.

The rocket is carrying the Pliades Neo 4 satellites into orbit. The rocket will also place four other small CubeSats into orbit at the same time. The four CubeSats include BRO-4, SUNSTORM, LEDSAT, and RADCUBE.

The total payload is 2268 pounds, and all the satellites will be placed into sun-synchronous orbits. The launch will be the seventh conducted by the company this year and the second Vega launch for the year. Overall, the launch marks the 19th for the company since it began.

Of the four other scientific spacecraft being deployed, a trio of them belongs to the ESA, while the fourth belongs to Unseenlabs. The satellites will perform a range of missions, including solar observations and improving GPS precision.