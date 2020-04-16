Apple’s New iPhone SE 2020 Has Landed

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Thu, Apr 16, 2020 - 9:42 AM

Smartphone fans that prefer Apple over Android have a new, and surprisingly low-cost smartphone to consider with the iPhone SE 2020 launching yesterday. The smartphone is meant to be small and compact while being powerful. The screen is a 4.7-inch Retina HD screen with Touch ID and uses the A13 Bionic processor inside.

Apple is offering the smartphone in three colors, including black, red, and white. The red version is a (PRODUCT)RED device. Pre-orders start April 17 at $399. The new iPhone SE2 is water and dust resistant with an IP67 rating for up to 30 minutes in a meter of water. The smartphone is Qi-certified for wireless charging. It also supports fast charging to 50% in only 30 minutes.

Other hardware features include WiFi 6 and Gigabit-class LTE. The iPhone SE has dual SIM with eSIM to give two phone numbers on a single device for traveling abroad or as a business line. Apple says, “iPhone SE features the best single-camera system ever in an iPhone with a 12-megapixel f/1.8 aperture Wide camera and uses the image signal processor and Neural Engine of A13 Bionic to unlock even more benefits of computational photography.”

The rear camera can record video at 4K up to 60 fps. It runs iOS 13 and has onboard editing of photos and video. iPhone SE 2020 comes in 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB versions starting at $399. At Apple.com, the device will sell for $229 with qualifying trade or $9.54 monthly. Pre-orders start April 17 with shipping starting on April 24.