Apple watchOS 7.0.2 Is Now Available For Download

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Tue, Oct 13, 2020 - 8:02 AM

Apple Watch users who have been seeing their battery drain much quicker than expected can download the latest watchOS that’s available now. The new version of the operating system is 7.0.2, and it’s available for all users. This marks the second update for the Apple Watch OS since version 7 was launched in September.

The biggest fix in the operating system is a patch that fixes excessive battery drain impacting some Apple Watch users. Bugs in the ECG app were also updated. WatchOS 7 ushered in some significant new features, including sleep tracking and a new shortcuts app. The Workouts app also gained new types of exercises, including dance, functional strength training, and core training.

Another major new feature in version 7 was Family Set up to allow parents to pair new Apple Watch on their own iPhone instead of another device. Apple also improved Siri, Maps, and added handwashing detection in the operating system. To be clear, those features were available before the latest update.

Patch notes for version 7.0.2 read:

watchOS 7.0.2 contains improvements and bug fixes, including:

– Addresses an issue that could cause the battery to drain more quickly

– Resolves an issue that prevented some users from accessing the ECG app in regions where it is available