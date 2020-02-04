Apple Techs will Come to Your Home for iPhone Repairs

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Tue, Feb 04, 2020 - 9:54 AM

Sometimes having to take your iPhone in to be repaired is too much of a pain. Apple’s support website now lists an option that is only available in some areas. The option will allow a specialist to come out to the user’s home to repair their device.

There are limitations to the offer. One is that only the iPhone is eligible for onsite repairs. Only specific things can be fixed onsite. The techs can fix a cracked screen in your home, but if you need a new battery, you have to come to a location to have it fixed reports TechSpot.

Onsite repairs are only offered in certain locations. Reports indicate that onsite repairs can be performed in Chicago, Dallas, Houston, LA, and San Francisco. Currently, Apple is reportedly contracting with Go Tech services. That could be expanded down the road allowing more cities to get onsite service.

It’s unclear if there is an additional fee for onsite repairs. The other repair option of mailing a device in or scheduling a repair at a store is still offered.