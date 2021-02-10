Apple Promises To Replace Some MacBook Pro Batteries

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Wed, Feb 10, 2021 - 8:12 AM

Some owners of Apple MacBook Pro models from 2016 and 2017 have been angry as the batteries on the machines have gone bad. Apple recently announced that owners of 2016 and 2017 vintage MacBook Pro models who have a battery that won’t hold a charge past one percent could be eligible for a free battery replacement.

The first step in the repair for Apple was to roll out macOS 11.2.1 and macOS Catalina 10.15.7 supplemental updates. The supplemental updates were meant to address the bug that prevented some computers from being fully charged. However, if those patches don’t work to address your issue, a free battery could be in your future.

Users will be able to contact Apple or take the laptop to a service center. Apple has confirmed that a “very small number of customers” are experiencing the issue and that the battery health status of affected laptops shows a “Service Recommended” warning.

MacBook Pro models that suffer from this issue include the ones below: