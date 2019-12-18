Apple Mac Pro is its Most Repairable Machine

Apple has a long history of making computers and other devices that are near impossible to repair and upgrade. The cynic in most people assumes this is done out of a desire to force people to spend more for upgrades at notoriously high Apple prices and to force them to buy a new device rather than repair an old one. Much of that is probably true.

Apple appears to have taken a different approach to the new, and exceedingly expensive Mac Pro. The machine has been torn down by iFixit and is hailed as one of the most repairable computers that Apple has ever made. Some have already been able to skip Apple’s incredibly high RAM upgrade prices and upgrade with off-the-shelf hardware reports The Verge.

iFixit also noted that the processor the Mac Pro uses a modular design that could allow processor upgrades down the road. That still needs to be tested. One part that can’t be upgraded is the storage; the drive is bound to the Apple T2 security chip. iFixit also noted that some of the parts are hard to find and very expensive.

Still, it gives the new Apple Pro 8 out of 10 for repairability. There were some interesting features on the machine, including pins under the power button that allow the computer to power down when you remove the chassis automatically. It had better be neat with fully optioned versions costing over $50,000.