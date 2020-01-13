Apple is Replacing Some iPhone Smart Battery Cases

Apple has announced that it is replacing some of its Smart Battery Cases for certain iPhone models. Cases covered in the replacement program include the Smart Battery Case for the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR. Apple says that it determined some of the cases may experience charge issues.

Owners of these cases should look for a battery case that will only charge intermittently when plugged into power. The car may not charge the iPhone or does so intermittently. Apple says that impacted units were made between January 2019 and October 2019.

Apple is clear that this isn’t a safety issue. Apple or an authorized service provider will replace eligible cases at no cost. Only Smart Battery Cases for the XS, XS Max, and XR are eligible.

Apple says that the program covers the case for the first two years after the first retail sale of the unit. It also promises that affected battery cases will be disposed of in an environmentally friendly way.