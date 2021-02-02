Apple CEO Tim Cook Will Undergo Court-Ordered Deposition In Epic Games Case

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Tue, Feb 02, 2021 - 8:03 AM

The developer behind the incredibly popular game Fortnite has been locked in an ongoing legal battle with Apple. The case began when Epic bypassed some App Store policies allowing it to collect money from users directly, and Apple retaliated by removing the game. The judge overseeing the case has ordered Apple CEO Tim Cook to appear for a 7-hour deposition relating to the case.

Court documents show that Epic wanted to depose Cook for eight hours, but Apple used something known as the apex doctrine. The apex doctrine is a rule that prevents high-level corporate employees from being deposed but later offered a four-hour deposition by Cook as a concession.

Judge Thomas Hixon has stated that the dispute is “less than meets the eye,” and the apex doctrine only limits the length of the deposition rather than stopping it. The judge later concluded that a seven-hour deposition was appropriate, saying that it was “the default rule for how long the witness must suffer being deposed.”

The judge also said that Epic had demonstrated the deposition would be meaningful. Epic pointed to Cook’s past testimony in front of Congress on issues relevant to the three cases pending. Hixon did deny a request from Apple to subpoena internal documents from Samsung that it alleges support its claim that App Store policies are similar to other company’s policies.