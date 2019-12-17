Apple Arcade Launches New Yearly Subscription Plan

Apple has announced a new yearly subscription plan for Apple Arcade that will slot into the options with the monthly subscription that was announced at launch. The monthly subscription is still offered alongside the new yearly option.

The yearly subscription costs $49.99 a year. That’s not a bad price for all the games you want to play that are available on the Arcade. Those who already have monthly subscriptions, but want to do the yearly option can change in their Apple ID profile in settings and then check the subscription page.

On the subscription page, users will see Apple Arcade and then selecting yearly. The new annual fee saves a bit of money. Staying for 12 months on the month to month plan will cost $59.99 a year.

Those new to Apple Arcade will presumably see the yearly option when signing up. The service launched in September with more than 100 games, and more have been added since then reports The Verge.