Apple Announces Apple Card Payments Are Suspended For March

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Mon, Mar 16, 2020 - 9:53 AM

Apple is doing its bit to help with the financial pressure that’s resulting from the coronavirus outbreak for people across the world. For many people, being sick means using sick time, and sadly for those who don’t have sick time, it means not getting paid. Apple has announced that Apple Card customers can skip March payments without any additional interest.

Apple Card customers have received an email that says, “We understand that the rapidly-evolving COVID-19 situation poses unique challenges for everyone, and some customers may have difficulty making their monthly payments. Apple Card is committed to helping you lead a healthier financial life.”

Apple is calling it a “Customer Assistance Program,” and to take advantage of the deferred March payment, customers do have to call. Apple says that those who simply skip the March payment without contacting them will still be liable for interest. Emails announcing the program may still be going out.

Apple isn’t alone; reports indicate that several other credit card companies have also announced deferred payments. Some banks have gone so far as to defer loan, mortgage, and automobile payments reports Engadget.