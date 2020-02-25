Apple Analyst Predicts In-House ARM Processor To Be Used In Next 12-18 Months

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Tue, Feb 25, 2020 - 9:46 AM

Noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has issued a new investor note that predicts Apple will release its first Mac computer using an ARM processor that it designed in the first half of 2021. Kuo expects Apple to release a new product using its own in-house designed processor within the next 12 to 18 months. Traditionally Apple uses Intel processors.

There have been grumblings for a long time that Apple intended to switch from Intel parts to custom-designed ARM processors for Mac computers. This is the first indication of the timeframe for that change.

The first of the ARM processors are expected to be 5nm, and Apple has reportedly significantly increased its funding for research, development, and production of those parts. Kuo also says that 5nm chips will be used in the iPhone and iPad later this year, along with the Mac that lands in 2021.

The analyst also notes that new mini-LED iPad is expected to launch in late 2020 to early 2021. The move to in-house designed processors will allow Apple more flexibility with hardware updates and improved ability to fine-tune hardware and software efficiency for user experience. Developers will face a challenge in ensuring their software supports the ARM-powered Mac computers reports 9to5Mac.