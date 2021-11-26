Apple AirPods Max Black Friday Deal Offers A Big Discount

By Shane McGlaun •

Black Friday is here, and anyone in the market for Apple gear will want to take this opportunity to save some money. Apple isn’t big on discounting its gear, and frequently the only time we see significant discounts is on Black Friday.

The AirPods Max in Space Gray is currently on sale at $120 off their normal retail price on Amazon. Typically, the AirPods Max sell for $549, but you can get the Space Gray version for $429 with the discount with free Prime delivery.

The caveat as of writing is that the Space Gray AirPods Max are out of stock, but you can purchase and have them shipped later when they are in stock. However, Amazon is currently listing the shipping timeframe at November 28 through January 3.

That means there is a chance the headphones won’t show up in time for Christmas. Other colors are available, but the only ones offered at $429 are the Space Gray color. The white and silver versions are $439.99, while the pink version is $478.33. Anyone wanting green can get it for $479, and the blue versions start at $504.