Apex Legends Update Brings Multiple Nintendo Switch Fixes

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Tue, Mar 16, 2021 - 8:44 AM

Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment launched the game on the Nintendo Switch last week. The first update for the Switch version of the game has now landed and addresses several bugs in the game. Respawn is a bit mysterious about exactly what the fixes are, but we know what they address.

The patch brings the game to version 1.07 and includes the following:

Fixed Heat Shield audio bug and a rare exploit

Heat Shields removed from crafting pool

Fixed some bugs with Loba’s tactical

Fixed issues with several event skins missing textures

Several Switch fixes

The patch also reportedly fixes issues with sound on Bangalore’s heirloom. Sadly, the update doesn’t address all of the performance issues that Switch players are seeing.

The good news is that the developers are working on making the game better for Switch and other gamers. The patch was available to download as of yesterday, March 15, 2021.