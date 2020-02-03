Apex Legends Season 4 May Get Solos

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Mon, Feb 03, 2020 - 10:30 AM

Apex Legends fans have a lot to look forward to in Season 4 set the launch soon. Recently developers have been teasing some of what may come to the game with Season 4. One of the big teases was Respawn responding to questions about a single-player playlist.

The tease hinted that solos may arrive on World’s Edge and King’s Canyon despite the fact the developers don’t feel it’s a better mode. The developers also promised that the game play trailer would only show “the beginning of the goods” that will come with the new season.

The question the Devs responded to was from a player who asked if Season 4 would “bless us with solos.” Producer Josh Medina responded saying that players who cue alone may have something coming their way this year. That certainly doesn’t mean the solos mode will land with Season 4.

There has been some indication that there isn’t a chance that solos will come until after Season 4 launches this week. Medina noted that he wasn’t promising anything for the launch of Season 4 noting that solos was something for the developers to think about for the future of Apex Legends reports Dextero.