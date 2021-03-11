Apex Legends Lands On Nintendo Switch And Gamers Won’t Like What It’s Missing

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Thu, Mar 11, 2021 - 8:30 AM

Nintendo Switch players have been looking forward to Apex Legends hitting the Nintendo console for a while. Apex Legends was available for a long time on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC but only this week landed on the Switch. Having the game on the Switch is a big deal because it’s one of the best and most portable game consoles out there.

However, EA has done something that gamers won’t like at all. It has launched Apex Legends on the Switch missing cross-progression. That means you can’t bring your character, loadout, and levels from Apex Legends on other platforms to the Switch.

Essentially dedicated players looking for a way to play on the go will have to start over from scratch on the Switch. It does offer cross-platform gameplay, meaning you can play against friends on other console platforms. Reports indicate that Apex Legends fans who play on the Switch are forced to start with the tutorial before getting into the action.

Apex Legends devs have said cross-progression will is planned for the future. However, they are a ways off from being able to offer that.