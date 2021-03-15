Anticipated Game “Outriders” May Come To Xbox Game Pass

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Mon, Mar 15, 2021 - 8:13 AM

A new game is being teased for the Xbox Game Pass called Outriders. The game is expected to land on the subscription service after a tease was posted to the Xbox Game Pass social media channel hints that the game will be free to play as part of the subscription service. Outriders is a co-op RPG, and while there was a strong hint that it would come to the subscription game service, it wasn’t outright confirmed.

The tease came in the form of a tweet showing a fake email from someone called Melissa McGamepass. The tweet can be seen below. In the phony email, the person asks if “anyone else has noticed a mysterious signal appearing in the distance lately.” The name of the game isn’t mentioned in the email, but speculation suggests its Outriders.

While Outriders hasn’t been officially released, developers People Can Fly have had to step in already with updates to the demo designed to prevent heavy farming. The server-side update enabled the Gauss boss just to drop legendary’s after a previous patch prevented that from happening.

There's probably a hint about a game in here somewhere honestly we can't even keep up with all the announcements lately pic.twitter.com/Qz6LmX1Cs4 — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) March 12, 2021

The demo has proven to be very popular, played by over 2 million people after going live on February 25. One player has played the game for 254 hours, meaning approximately 17 hours a day. It sounds like some shenanigans might be afoot there.