Another Large Solar Flare Heads Towards Earth

By Shane McGlaun •

The last several weeks have been very active when it comes to solar activity. For the second time in only a few days, a large X-class flare from the sun was hurled towards the earth. The flare impacted the earth in the night hours of April 19 and carried on into April 20.

While the flare caused no serious damage, it reportedly caused radio blackouts in Australia, the Western Pacific, and eastern Asia. Scientists say that more solar flares are expected to continue as the sun is highly active.

A large sunspot group known as AR2993-94 is very active and is currently rotating towards the earth. The flare that impacted the planet earlier this week was generated from a sunspot known as AR2992.

While the impact on earth was minor when the flare was generated, the sunspot was on the extreme edge of the sun. That means things could’ve been worse for earth had the flare occurred while the sunspot was facing the planet.