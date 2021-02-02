Animal Crossings: New Horizons Gets New Critters To Catch In February

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Tue, Feb 02, 2021 - 9:25 AM

One of the most popular video games that Nintendo was ever released for the Switch game console is Animal Crossing: New Horizons. One of the best things about the video games that each month, there are new creatures players can capture. The list of new creatures for February is here, and as always, you have the entire month to capture them.

Players will want to donate any new creatures they find two Lathers to complete the museum. It’s easy to tell when you catch a new creature because the character will exclaim, “Yes!,” before saying the name of the bug or fish. Players can also check the Critterpedia to see if they donated the bug or fish in the past.

A small owl icon appears next to the critter name that hasn’t been donated before. One caveat is that the emblems won’t show if you’re currently playing on someone else’s island. The Northern Hemisphere gets one new critter known as the Tiger Beetle.

The Southern Hemisphere gets a handful of new bugs, fish, and a new sea creature. New Southern Hemisphere creatures include a soft-shelled turtle found in the river, moray eel found in the ocean, Ray found in the ocean, migratory locust found on the ground, rice grasshopper found on the ground, walker acadia found in trees, and flatworms found in the ocean.