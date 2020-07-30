Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update 1.4.0 Brings Dreams Back

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Thu, Jul 30, 2020 - 9:10 AM

Nintendo has announced a new update for the very popular game Animal Crossing: New Horizons that brings the game to version 1.4.0. The update brings some very welcome features, including save data backup, fireworks, and dreams, among other things. Among the general updates are a new seasonal event known as Fireworks Shows.

Another general update is a limited-time seasonal item added to Nook Shopping. Nintendo also updated the NookPhone Camera app that allows users to turn off the guide information by pressing the right stick. The Funny Glasses item has been changed to match with player skin color variations.

Other changes to the game include a bunch of new online connectivity features. The full patch notes are below:

General updates

A new seasonal event, Fireworks Shows, has been added.

New limited-time seasonal items have been added to Nook Shopping.

A new feature was added to the NookPhone Camera app, allowing you to turn off the guide information by pressing in the R Stick.

The “funny glasses” item now matches up with player skin color variations.

Online connectivity features