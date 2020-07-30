Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update 1.4.0 Brings Dreams Back
Posted by Shane McGlaun| Thu, Jul 30, 2020 - 9:10 AM
Nintendo has announced a new update for the very popular game Animal Crossing: New Horizons that brings the game to version 1.4.0. The update brings some very welcome features, including save data backup, fireworks, and dreams, among other things. Among the general updates are a new seasonal event known as Fireworks Shows.
Another general update is a limited-time seasonal item added to Nook Shopping. Nintendo also updated the NookPhone Camera app that allows users to turn off the guide information by pressing the right stick. The Funny Glasses item has been changed to match with player skin color variations.
Other changes to the game include a bunch of new online connectivity features. The full patch notes are below:
General updates
A new seasonal event, Fireworks Shows, has been added.
New limited-time seasonal items have been added to Nook Shopping.
A new feature was added to the NookPhone Camera app, allowing you to turn off the guide information by pressing in the R Stick.
The “funny glasses” item now matches up with player skin color variations.
Online connectivity features
A new feature allows you to sleep in a bed and meet Luna. You can upload a dream of your island via the internet or visit other uploaded dream islands.
New features have been added to the Custom Designs Portal. You can now search by design name or type. You can now create a list of favorite creators.
A new feature has been added for backing up save data to Nintendo’s servers via the internet. You can use backed up save data with the island backup restoration service if your Nintendo Switch system is lost or broken.
You must be a member of Nintendo Switch Online and enable backups within Animal Crossing: New Horizons to use this new feature.
Save data cannot be restored at a customer’s discretionary timing. If your system is broken, you must contact Nintendo Support to start a repair request. If you have lost your system, you must contact Nintendo Support.
This feature does not allow save data (island data) to be transferred to a different system. We currently plan on adding a save data transfer feature within 2020. Information on the feature and timing will be announced at a future time.