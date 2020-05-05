Animal Crossing: New Horizons Players Have Found Another Glitch

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Tue, May 05, 2020 - 10:47 AM

The most popular game on the Nintendo Switch right now is Animal Crossing: New Horizons. A new glitch has been found in the game. This particular glitch is an item duplication exploit that is said to be relatively simple for cheaters to exploit. The video below shows the glitch in action.

Essentially players are required to have a 2×1 table (like the low wooden table), a 2×2 table (like the wooden block table), and a 2×1 item (like the TV or katana). The tables have to be placed in the middle of the original room of the player’s home, and the item placed on the smaller table.

Those taking advantage of the glitch can then open item placement mode by pushing the down arrow on the controller, select the smaller table, and move the table to the next side of the larger table without rotating it. Then drop the item slightly overlapping the table while perpendicular, and it will rotate once it’s placed.

Players have to perform that action three times, then leave the room. When they return, the item will be duplicated. The video makes it clearer how the glitch is exploited. We’re sure Nintendo will patch this glitch soon.