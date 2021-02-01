Animal Crossing: New Horizons Hits A Landmark For Units Sold

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Mon, Feb 01, 2021 - 8:48 AM

Nintendo recently announced that as of December 31, 2020, its Switch game console and the game Animal Crossing: New Horizons each hit milestones. Animal Crossing has now sold 31.18 million copies. That puts it extremely close to surpassing Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which currently sits at 33.41 million units sold.

Once Animal Crossing passes that milestone, it will be the best-selling Nintendo Switch game ever. Currently, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is the third best-selling Switch game, having sold 22.85 million units. Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has sold 21.45 million units while Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield have combined for 20.35 million units.

Super Mario Odyssey has sold 20.23 million units since it launched. Nintendo was also bragging that the Switch officially passed the 3DS in lifetime sales on December 31. The Switch has sold 79.87 million units since the console debuted.

Interestingly, Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield are the first Pokémon games to sell over 20 million units since Pokémon Gold and Silver. Nintendo has seen its earnings swell during the coronavirus pandemic as more people are stuck at home playing video games.