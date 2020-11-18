Animal Crossing: New Horizons Celebrates The Holidays

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Wed, Nov 18, 2020 - 8:17 AM

The passing of time in the popular video game Animal Crossing: New Horizons happens just as it does in the real world. That means when it’s summer in your area, it’s summer in the game. When it’s winter, and the holidays are near, such as it is now in much the world, Animal Crossing celebrates the holidays too.

To celebrate the changing seasons, players of the game will get to see maple leaves beginning to drift out from trees with islands located in the northern hemisphere blanketed by snow. On November 19, a free update will land that introduces holiday events and enhancements.

Inhabitants of the islands in the game will celebrate Turkey Day on November 26 and Toy Day on December 24. The winter update also brings new Reactions and hairstyles to the game and an upgrade option for expanded in-game home item storage and save data transfer capability.

To celebrate Turkey Day, on November 26, a Chef called Franklin will arrive at the island and host a gathering in the Plaza. Toy Day will happen on December 24, with Jingle paying special visits to the island to spread holiday cheer. The full list of changes coming with the update can be seen here.