Animal Crossing: New Horizons Anniversary Update Goes Live

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Thu, Mar 18, 2021 - 9:10 AM

Fans of the popular Nintendo Switch game Animal Crossing: New Horizons will have a new update they can apply today. The update brings the game to version 1.9.0 and should be automatically downloaded and ready to install. Those who don’t have the update can go into the game setting and manually update there.

Full patch notes aren’t available now, but there is a list of changes the update brings to the game. The update celebrates the first anniversary of the game with a free first-anniversary cake sent to the in-game mailbox after the update is installed.

Starting on March 26, the Sanrio Collaboration Pack will be available for purchase at Target locations around the US for $5.99. Those cards will let players exchange bills for special furniture and fashion items for their game. A custom-designed Pro Editor + is now available with more features for customizing umbrellas, flags, and other game items.

A custom-designed portal has been added in the Able Sisters store in the in-game NookPhone app. New seasonal items have been added, including content for April Four Day with whoopie cushions that can be ordered. The game island is also prepping for prom season with special fashions. The game will also support Bunny Day on April 4.