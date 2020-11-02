Animal Crossing Fans Have New Creatures To Capture In November

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Mon, Nov 02, 2020 - 9:04 AM

One of the cool things about the Nintendo Switch game Animal Crossing: New Horizons is that the game is synced with the month it is in the real world, assuming players have that feature turned on. That means it’s November in the game, and there are new critters and creatures to catch. Most are expected to be around for longer than the month of November alone.

Players wondering how to tell if a creature they capture is new or not will know because with the capture would their character will say “yes” and then state the name of the bug or fish. Players will also be able to check the Critterpedia to see if they’ve captured the creature before.

Creatures that have been previously captured will have an owl icon next to them, assuming the players on their island. Polygon has a long list of creatures players can catch in November, with some only available at specific times.

There is a selection of bugs, fish, and various sea creatures that can be captured. Check out the full list of available creatures at the source above.