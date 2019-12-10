Animaionic Turns A Mac Mini Into A Workstation

If you want to get into the Mac world, but you don’t want a laptop and don’t want to spend the huge money that a Mac Pro costs, the Mac Mini is the answer. The problem is that the Mac Mini lacks the power that many need. A product called Animaionic has debuted that integrates the Mac Mini into a fully-fledged workstation.

The device is a docking station that gives the Mac Mini user access to extra graphics cards and SSD drives. The device adds a pair of PCIe expansion slots that will function with all compatible graphics cars that are supported by the Catalina macOS reports Newsshooter.

Animaionic has four M.2 disk drive slots that can give lots more storage to the Mac Mini without having to pay the inflated price that Apple demands for its upgrades. Users can add up to 8TB of additional storage space. An integrated SD card reader makes uploading photos and videos easier.

Also featured are a set of standard powers on the back giving Ethernet, USB-C, HDMI, dual USB ports, and an audio jack the project is on Kickstarter and is seeking over $650,000. The Animaionic isn’t cheap, but Mac fans should be used to expensive stuff. An early bird pledge of $919 gets one minus any drives or video cards. That is a 35% discount off the regular price.