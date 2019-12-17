Android 10 Lands For Samsung Galaxy S10 Users

Samsung Galaxy S10 users on most of the major carriers in the U.S. can now get the Android 10 update. The update is one of the most anticipated updates to land for Android users for a long time as it rolls out a lot of new features. The Android 10 update is also one of the fastest major updates that Samsung has rolled out reports The Verge.

It’s available on Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon devices amongst other carriers. The update also brings a new version of the Samsung One UI with it. As such, it is a larger update that will take more time than usual to download and install.

As a Sprint user with a Galaxy S10, my phone didn’t tell me the update was there. I had to use manually search for the update, and the update was waiting. It took a couple of minutes to download for me, which is much longer than the seconds typical updates require.

The update also took much longer to install than other updates. Larger files and longer waits are to e expected with such major changes. It’s not clear if the update is available for AT&T users just yet.