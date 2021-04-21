ANDASEAT Introduces the T-Compact Gaming Chair

Compact Design, Ultimate Performance!

April 21, 2021 – AndaSeat, one of the world’s top manufacturers of gaming chairs, introduces the T-Compact model, the ultimate gaming chair for both the avid gamer and home office user. This new model has it all, and even the most demanding customers will agree that you will get the best of both worlds with the new T-Compact Anda Seat model.

There is a perfect combination of strength, resilience and design that makes the T-Compact one of the best gaming chairs in the industry. The chair has been upgraded with Re-Dense AD+ tech, which increases its density, enhances longevity and alleviates any sagging seat problems. Its shape is maintained at all times, and the foam is molded to hold its shape for the duration of the chair. The T-Compact is made with and incredibly breathable linen fabric that will keep you cool while sitting on it for long periods of time.

The chair features a new “comfort tech” called SyncTild AD+ backrest, allows the user to recline from 90 to 160°, so the chair can adapt to whatever preference you may have. The user can enjoy gaming, working or just watching TV without straining his/her back thanks to this advanced ergonomic support. Coupled with a luxurious lumbar and head pillow, the chair provides higher levels of comfort.

The 4-Dimensional armrests will also take the strain out of your forearms, elbows and arms. You can adjust the armrests upwards and downwards, left and right, and inwards and outward. They are coated with soft PU rubber, adding a nice luxurious look to the touch.

The high level of comfort is combined with amazing durability. The T-Compact has an Oc-Tios AD+ Aluminum Base, designed to provide impressive stability as well as durability. The frame is made of TitanSteel AD+, a 100% durable steel frame, which is precisely manufactured to ensure that the chair lasts a lifetime.

You can Pre Order the Anda Seat T-Compact Gaming Chair and have it shipped on June 15th.

For more information: please click here.